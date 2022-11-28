World of Tanks brings a holiday village, dog petting, Milla Jovovich, and Arnold Schwarzenegger for its latest Holiday Ops event

When you take a holiday event and World of Tanks and put them together, what do you get? The answer is Arnold Schwarzenegger telling you holiday stories, apparently. No, that’s not a joke. The full video on the newest incarnation of the game’s Holiday Ops event makes it very clear that returning spokesman Arnold Schwarzenegger and new additional celebrity endorser Milla Jovovich will be telling you holiday stories after you give them resources collected by petting a dog named Chuffy gifted to you as part of decorating your holiday village.

You can get resources to help with the celebrity representatives through other means, of course, including a daily limited mine run, clearing daily missions, and opening big boxes full of stuff. It’s a very elaborate set of activities that feel almost too ornate for what is ultimately a short-term holiday event, but on the plus side, you get Arnold to tell you a holiday story. So it’s kind of a mixed bag.