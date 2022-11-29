Starship Troopers Extermination is a 12-player co-op FPS that lets players do their part against the bugs

The only good bug is a dead bug, and the best way to make those bugs dead is to squad up with other players and mow them down through alarming force of violence. Enter Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming co-op FPS set in the Starship Troopers universe that lets up to 12 players get in on some bug shootin’ action.

“Suit up and ship out to a far-off front as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry. It’s up to squads like yours to battle against hundreds of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens and take back fallen colonies for the Federation.”

Gameplay in Extermination will feature three distinct classes and the ability for players to build walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetside refineries. Player progression promises new weapons, equipment, and perks for each class, while five different types of bug will flood players in large scale, escalating waves of difficulty. Side objectives can also be cleared like destroying hives and retaking refineries to help battle back the bug menace.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is looking to head into early access sometime in 2023 and plans to be in early access for one year, with more worlds, bugs, weapons, progression updates, and community events being added over time. Players can get a taste of what’s coming in the video below.

source: Steam , thanks to Morgan for the tip!