Overwatch 2 summarizes hero updates, new map, returning events, and battle pass theme for Season 2

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Next week will bring Season 2 to Overwatch 2, and if you haven’t been paying attention to the reveals from Blizzard, then you’ll be happy to note that there’s a recent summary post out there that condenses all of Season 2’s features and even has some new information for regular followers.

Naturally, the big ticket item is the new tank Ramattra, but there’s also a new Escort map being added to the mix in the form of Shambali Monastery, while the Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar maps will be cycled out for Rialto and BlizzardWorld. On the subject of heroes, the post further confirms more balance changes are on the way, specifically calling out Sojourn, Doomfist, Bastion, Junker Queen, Symmetra, and other support characters.

Season 2 will naturally bring a new battle pass themed around Greek mythology, and will also bring back seasonal events, with Winter Wonderland coming back between December 13th and January 4th and Lunar New Year running between January 17th and February 1st. There will also be “catch up hero challenges” on offer to help players earn heroes they missed such as Kiriko, or players can simply purchase a wanted character a la carte. Additionally, owners of the original game will be granted Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko by logging in before the end of Season 2, while new arrivals can get Sojourn and Junker Queen as a login bonus.

sources: press release, official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleEmbers Adrift opens a new zone, adds more ashen monsters, and continues attacking server leaks

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments