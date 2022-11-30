Overwatch 2 summarizes hero updates, new map, returning events, and battle pass theme for Season 2

Next week will bring Season 2 to Overwatch 2, and if you haven’t been paying attention to the reveals from Blizzard, then you’ll be happy to note that there’s a recent summary post out there that condenses all of Season 2’s features and even has some new information for regular followers.

Naturally, the big ticket item is the new tank Ramattra, but there’s also a new Escort map being added to the mix in the form of Shambali Monastery, while the Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar maps will be cycled out for Rialto and BlizzardWorld. On the subject of heroes, the post further confirms more balance changes are on the way, specifically calling out Sojourn, Doomfist, Bastion, Junker Queen, Symmetra, and other support characters.

Season 2 will naturally bring a new battle pass themed around Greek mythology, and will also bring back seasonal events, with Winter Wonderland coming back between December 13th and January 4th and Lunar New Year running between January 17th and February 1st. There will also be “catch up hero challenges” on offer to help players earn heroes they missed such as Kiriko, or players can simply purchase a wanted character a la carte. Additionally, owners of the original game will be granted Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko by logging in before the end of Season 2, while new arrivals can get Sojourn and Junker Queen as a login bonus.