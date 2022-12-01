Cinderstone Online’s latest closed beta update adds new story chapters, new classes, and new maps

Do you remember Cinderstone Online? Long-time readers might recall that this cutesy 2.5-D MMORPG started life as Fioresia Online, offering housing, farming, castle management and sieges, and questing as part of its gameplay feature set. The game changed its moniker in August 2021, began selling closed beta access in October 2022, and also promised new story chapters every month and patches for the game every week.

Looking back through the game’s update history, we see that the devs ran into a delay in their chapter launch plans thanks to server issues among other things, but now an update from last week has things all caught up, bringing chapters two and three and their related story quests, six new classes, two new maps in the form of Mt. Helicon and the Whispering Swamps, and plenty of new quests, monsters, and gear. In addition, the devs at Codevision are sticking to their originally stated content cadence, so that hopefully means those who bought in to closed beta will see new monthly goodies.

