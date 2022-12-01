Google Stadia hardware refunds have begun rolling out following its cancelation

Just two months ago, Google announced the sunset of Stadia, which was less a surprise than an expectation at that point, given the company’s fondness for “deprioritizing” services and the long line of executives who’d already bailed out. Along the way, we saw game companies scramble to to port game saves. Some transferred everything. Some didn’t.

There’s a bit of good news for Stadia fans, however, in the form of refunds now being dispatched.

“Heads up, Stadians: Refunds for Stadia hardware purchases made on the Google Store will be processed starting today – be sure to check your email if you’re anticipating a refund,” the company tweeted last night. The company had previously said it hoped to complete all refunds by mid-January of next year – the same window for the service’s final closure.

“Starting November 9, 2022, Stadia will attempt to automatically process refunds for all purchases of games, add-on content and subscriptions fees other than Stadia Pro made through the Stadia Store. We ask for your patience as we work through each transaction and ask that you refrain from contacting Customer Support as they will not be able to expedite your refund during this time. We still expect the majority of refunds to be processed by January 18th, 2023.”

