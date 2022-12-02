Star Citizen talks about refining its internal build creation process and the Polaris interior

Star Citizen is talking tools again! The first half of the game’s weekly video digest is all about improving internal builds as the devs discuss updates to its asset validation tool, which is now being broadened to let teams write their own validation and keep builds as bug-free as possible. This was explained as a way for devs to make sure internal builds are less bug-filled, which in turn means new builds can ultimately arrive to players faster.

The second half of the video goes into detail over updates to the Polaris’ interior, which is seeing a significant refresh since its first introduction sometime in 2017. The video takes an in-engine conceptual look at the new layout, which includes new locations for several crew areas, updates to the hangar section, and new locations and layouts for cargo areas and torpedo bays.

