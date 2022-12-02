Wolcen Lords of Mayhem crushes bugs in latest patch, outlines character conversions coming in Chapter IV

Oops, all smashed bugs! That’s effectively what the new patch for ARPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is providing – a laundry list of bug fixes. Presumably with the kind of hammer that’s pictured in the header image above. That’s how bug fixing in gamedev works, right?

The fixes in question resolve problems with several soft locks and unresponsive skills, and also improve online play like a fix for players porting around. The patch notes also call out the end of an item duplication exploit (and calls players “naughty” for using it), “kindly” ask monsters to not spawn out of bounds or beneath the ground, and clear up a loading issue that sent players “into the hungering void.” Basically, these may not be the most exciting of patch notes, but they are certainly amusing to read.

What might be less amusing to regular players are plans for character conversions when the game’s Chapter IV update launches: Characters that are at least level 45 or have previously completed Chapter III will be transformed into Chapter IV-ready versions, whether they’re Legacy, Standard, or Bloodtrail. This basically means characters will have their levels adjusted to 40 but will retain all their skills, unlocked cosmetics, storage space, gold, and primordial affinities. This change was listed as “necessary” by the devs in order to create player parity and “continue refining Wolcen further and deliver our seasonal plans for the game in the future.”