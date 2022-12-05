Lord of the Rings Online’s Yuletide event to add wheelchair, snowman training dummies, and a new mount

One of the best Lord of the Rings Online holidays is about upon us, as the Yuletide Festival is set to begin on December 8th and run through January 3rd. With the return of Winter-home and its many activities, players have one burning question on the mind: Will there be new rewards?

This indeed turns out to be the case! During his livestream last week, CM Jerry Snook announced that Standing Stone Games is adding a bevy of additional rewards to the festival. These include a snowman training dummy, a new mount, and even a wheelchair that can be placed inside a player’s house.

Yule in @lotro this year is gonna be AWESOME! Cordovan just revealed there will be a new mount, new pet, new outfit, new housing decos including a wheeled chair and snowman training dummies. Sneaky peeky… #lotrofamily pic.twitter.com/lBXQoOEVL6 — Phoenix (@druidsfire) December 2, 2022