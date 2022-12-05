Star Trek Online reopens Q’s Winter Wonderland on December 6 with new holiday rewards on offer

The holiday season is once again coming to Star Trek Online, and regular players know what that means. It’s time for the return of Q’s Winter Wonderland and all of its festive frivolity from Tuesday, December 6th through Thursday, January 5th.

As one might suspect, the activities for the MMORPG’s Christmas celebration are part and parcel to years past as several seasonal missions come back online. The rewards this year are different however, with a T6 Fek’ihri Byr’Jai Interceptor up for grabs when players max out the event bar, as well as several new wintertime beanies, a new Breen space set, and goodies from previous events that can be bought with holiday ornaments from the event’s activities.

Last but certainly not least, players can wield the Red Riker BB gun in certain winter event missions for a little bit more Christmas Story in their Christmas event. Just make sure to shoot out the eyes of enemies and not your friends. Or yourself.



source: official site , thanks to Flatline for the tip!