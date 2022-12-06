Lost Ark’s December update preps the Summoner class and a winter wardrobe

Deck the halls? Nay, wreck the halls, says Lost Ark! Amazon’s MMOARPG is preparing one final content update for the year with another class, a climactic battle, a new hard mode, and even some winter wardrobe fashion.

“The last Lost Ark update of 2022 is a big one,” said the studio. “Summon the end of the year with a new class. Face the Commander of the Phantom Legion, meet the Mast of Lightning, fight in the most challenging Boss Rush and do it all while being dressed do impress. The Summoner arrives, the bosses are epic, and the winter wardrobe store is open for business.”

The update should arrive next week on December 14th. In the meantime, you can steel yourself with the trailer below: