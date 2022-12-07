EverQuest’s 29th expansion, Night of Shadows, is officially live for players

Twenty-nine: That’s the total number of expansions that Classic EverQuest has delivered to date, capped off by the newest entry, Night of Shadows, which went live for veteran players and newbies alike as of last night. As we’ve noted, the expansion includes seven new zones as well as new raids, quests, missions, abilities, collections, and the tradeskill component depot that ought to make hoarding crafting mats much more convenient.

“Norrath and Luclin are on the verge of absolute, explosive chaos. Rumors of an imprisoned Great Spirit have begun to spread. Meanwhile, as other factions reclaim their territories further enraging their counterparts, one particular clan is on the verge of outright panic. With Shadow Haven in ruins, Shar Vhal in complete turmoil, and the recent earthquake that opened a pass in Firefall, things are looking dire and bleak. Everything is putting the entire world at risk, and the call for heroes and heroines to step up is imminent. According to shadowy voices, key to surviving the unfolding events will be the Vah Shir. But how will any meddling in the affairs of the Great Spirits prevent all-out war? What happened to all the animal spirits that were sent to Luclin and how does that affect what is about to go down?”

If you haven’t already purchased the expansion, we hope you’ve got a chunky wallet because the cheapo version starts around35 buckaroos, running up to $140 for the premium version and $250 for the package aimed at whole families.

It does look as if the game had some login glitches last night, though Daybreak says they’re resolved now. We’ve also tucked the trailer down below – yes, there’s a trailer. Happy hunting to one of the oldest MMOs still truckin’!