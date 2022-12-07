Fallout 76 invites players to celebrate soda with the launch of the Nuka-World on Tour update

You’ve heard about it, dreamed about it, and certainly read about it, and now is the time to play it: The Nuka-World on Tour update for Fallout 76 is now open in the multiplayer RPG, with all of the soda themepark goodness players could possibly want.

Regular readers are likely already familiar with what’s here by this point: There are three new public events that will appear every 20 minutes across the map that offer up various Nuka-World rewards, the Ultracite Titan region boss for teams to take on, several carnival games at the Nukacade, and the addition of a free cam when building a CAMP. There’s also the new season available with plenty of Nuka-World goodies to get. More details can be found on the game’s site.



source: press release