Lord of the Rings Online tweaks Cardolan and Swanfleet, preps tomorrow’s Yuletide Festival

Today’s Lord of the Rings Online update is a small one, with tweaks for German localization, fixes for busted Guardian skills, and multiple corrections to content in the Before the Shadow zones, including for Sarch Vorn, the Black Grave, in Cardolan. Likewise, Standing Stone Games has fixed auto-bestowed quests that had been stuck and adds ten (!) task quests to the Swanfleet and Cardolan zones for players currently trekking through.

The best news about this update is that it lays the groundwork for the Yuletide Festival, which returns tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. EST and runs through January 3rd. The events send players to Winter-home in Frostbluff, among other notable party locations: “You’ll collect firewood, gather supplies, restock ale, build snow-creatures, take part in a theatre production and more! You can even challenge friends to a snowball fight!” You also take part in the silliness of the Globe theater and run the special missions, all in the service of collecting golden festival tokens that can be swapped for rewards.

As we’ve previously noted, SSG did add a few new cosmetics to those rewards this year; we spy a whole suit of town clothes, the cute lil baby goat, a wheeled chair, and a new mount with all the trapping too. We’ll be using FibroJedi’s epic guides to get us through!