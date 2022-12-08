Lost Ark deep-dives the Summoner advanced class ahead of December 14 update

Next week, Amazon is planning to release Lost Ark’s December update, and there’s more to it than a new legion raid: The Summoner will also launch for gamers on December 14th.

The Summoner is an advanced class for the Mage, joining the Bard, Sorceress, and Arcanist options for Mage players. “Despite their delicate constitution, Summoners are a force to be reckoned with in any battle,” the studio says. “They call forth elemental spirits to fight for them, each with their own special skills to help the Summoner shine in every situation. With a powerful variety of water, lightning, earth, and more unique attacks, the Summoner is a welcome addition to the roster of available Mage Advanced Classes.”

“The Class Identity is built around summoning Ancient Elementals. You collect Ancient Energy by you (or your summoned companions) attacking your foes. If you collect enough Ancient Energy, you obtain and Elemental Orb which can be consumed to summon an Ancient Elemental. There are five Ancient Elementals that can be summoned, which cost increasingly more orbs.”

Along with the Summoner’s launch, players can expect to take advantage of the Punika Powerpass and quick-leveling event to zip along their item level.