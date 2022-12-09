Betawatch: Fractured Online adds in primal forms for Wildfolk

Is it completely a coincidence that after a new Transformers film trailer for Rise of the Beasts, Fractured Online has added a beast mode for the Wildfolk at long last? Yes. It is absolutely a coincidence. That’s the definition of a coincidence. But it also serves as a nice segue for talking about these things, so we can all be thankful for that. And by “all” I mean “everyone who needs to write about these things,” so I mostly mean myself.
Quickly, let’s go to other beta news while you’re trying to untangle all of that syntactical mess:
- Hey, Blue Protocol is confirmed to be coming out here with beta tests early next year! At long last, there is hope.
- Let’s not sleep on Wayfinder, either; that looks pretty neat from its surprise reveal at the Game Awards. Some nice art design going on here.
- Quietly in the corner while people look at the new shinies, Pantheon is promising to have monthly alpha tests in 2023. No word yet on whether it will also have daily concerts by The Who.
- Last but not least, V Rising is showing off the things it has coming in 2023 as well. Those are next year problems.
This week, in the wake of awards, I would like to thank whatever part of my brain decided it was a good idea to title the games in the opening “Frectured,” “Blue Porthole,” “Wayfinger,” “Pantone,” and “VR Sing.” No, that’s not autocorrect, that’s just me. You will find none of those wholly fictitious games on the list below; what you will find is a lengthy list of games currently in testing, with us asking as always if you could be so kind as to let us know if something slipped to another test phase.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two