Final Fantasy XIV’s second live letter for patch 6.3 airs on December 23

You’ll probably be gearing up for some winter holiday antics on December 23rd, but Final Fantasy XIV is gearing up for one last information unloading for the year. The last Letter from the Producer LIVE for the year will be taking place on that day, and as you would no doubt expect it’s going to include more details about the upcoming patch 6.3 in anticipation of its launch in early January. Given the timing it will likely be in very early January indeed, although an exact date will not be announced until the letter itself airs.

The letter will be airing at 6:00 a.m. EST, so it’s going to be quite early in the day if you want to catch it live; it’s also not going to be translated live, so the presentation audio will all be in Japanese as per usual. Expect a patch release date, a trailer, and footage of new content to explore along the way. Or catch up after the airing with fan translations; either way, it’ll give you something to think about over the holidays and moving into the new year.