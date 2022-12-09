Path of Exile’s Forbidden Sanctum expansion launches today – PC downloading has begun

It’s go-time for Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum launches on PC today at 2 p.m. EST, which means servers went down just a few minutes ago for patch downloading.
The Forbidden Sanctum includes the three-month challenge league of the same name that sends players searching for treasure under the Fellshrine Ruins, new skill gems, multiple new Vaal gems, a new “ruthless” mode that is stingy about drops, new uniques, tweaks to the Atlas passive tree and Atlas memories, buffed endgame uniques, a balance pass, and a replacement for the Archnemesis monster modifier system intended to make mods more desirable.
Consolers will be waiting until December 14th for their crack at the expansion. Happy patching, PC players!
Source: Official site
