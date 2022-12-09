Path of Exile’s Forbidden Sanctum expansion launches today – PC downloading has begun

It’s go-time for Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum launches on PC today at 2 p.m. EST, which means servers went down just a few minutes ago for patch downloading.

The Forbidden Sanctum includes the three-month challenge league of the same name that sends players searching for treasure under the Fellshrine Ruins, new skill gems, multiple new Vaal gems, a new “ruthless” mode that is stingy about drops, new uniques, tweaks to the Atlas passive tree and Atlas memories, buffed endgame uniques, a balance pass, and a replacement for the Archnemesis monster modifier system intended to make mods more desirable.

Consolers will be waiting until December 14th for their crack at the expansion. Happy patching, PC players!