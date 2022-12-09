Grab a Tower of Fantasy gift code celebrating Simulacrum, courtesy of Hotta and Level Infinite

Tower of Fantasy, the multiplatform MMO from Perfect World’s Hotta Studio and Level Infinite, is riding high in December thanks to the recent release of its 2.1 Simulcrum update, which included a new character, new rewards, new baddies, and a 48-person battle royale mode. In celebration of the release, the studios have granted Massively OP a stack of codes for our readers!

Codes unlock a Gold Nucleus and five SR Relic Shard Boxes, and they should work for all players of the global version of the game, regardless of location. Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









To redeem your key, head to the giveaway site to create an account (or just log into your existing account), then enter the game and click on the button with red box. Select “Exchange” in “Rewards” and enter the code. (This is a tracking code, but we do not receive a commission for the giveaway.) Codes are live now and expire on December 22nd, 2022, so make sure you use it sooner rather than later.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!