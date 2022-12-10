RuneScape and OSRS suffer server rollback after another bout of login problems

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

It’s unfortunately happening again: Both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape are having problems with login servers, only this time around it’s forcing both MMORPGs to go into a rollback.

The problems in question were first reported by Jagex just before 1:30 a.m. EST this morning, causing engineers to scramble and shut down the servers and bring them back to a point before world issues arose. The company had the servers back online, but rolled back, around noon.

As referenced before, this is the second time that both of Jagex’s MMORPGs have suffered from a login server death; the first was just last month, which knocked the games out for roughly a day.

sources: Twitter (1, 2), OSRS site
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Stream Team: Tick tallies in a new world for Valheim’s Mistlands launch

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments