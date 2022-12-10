RuneScape and OSRS suffer server rollback after another bout of login problems

It’s unfortunately happening again: Both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape are having problems with login servers, only this time around it’s forcing both MMORPGs to go into a rollback.

The problems in question were first reported by Jagex just before 1:30 a.m. EST this morning, causing engineers to scramble and shut down the servers and bring them back to a point before world issues arose. The company had the servers back online, but rolled back, around noon.

As referenced before, this is the second time that both of Jagex’s MMORPGs have suffered from a login server death; the first was just last month, which knocked the games out for roughly a day.



📣 The rollback is complete. Players should be able to log back in and continue 'Scaping. Friends, Clan, and Grouping systems should be slowly coming back online. We expect to see these at full functionality very shortly. Thanks again for your patience. — RuneScape (@RuneScape) December 10, 2022

📣 There are issues with the game servers and players are unable to login. The team is currently investigating and we will keep you updated with any progress. If you are currently in-game, please avoid world-hopping or dangerous activity.https://t.co/jofbDQVKyq — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) December 10, 2022

📣 The rollback is progressing as expected. At current progress we hope to have game worlds back up by 15:00 GMT. We will share another update on progress at 15:00 GMT, unless we have information to share before. Thanks for your continued patience! — RuneScape (@RuneScape) December 10, 2022