MMO Week in Review: Blue Protocol, Blizzard, and the Black Desert ball

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards played host to a number of big announcements for MMO fans this week, including the news that Amazon is launching Blue Protocol in the west next year and Diablo IV is on track to launch in June, plus we’ve got our eye on Nightingale, Wayfinder, and Dune Awakening.

Meanwhile, the FTC is moving to block the Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard as over at Microsoft workers under the ZeniMax banner prepare to form a union. And MOP’s own Carlo Lacsina has been reporting back from Black Desert’s Calpheon Ball this weekend with a first look at the game’s new characters and map.

And of course, we’ve begun rolling out our own 2022 awards. So much for things settling down in December, eh? Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

MassivelyOP’s 2022 Awards: Most Improved MMO - Welcome back to Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards! Today's award is for the Most Improved MMO, which was awarded to The Elder Scrolls Online last year. All live MMOs, regardless…
MassivelyOP’s 2022 Awards: Best MMO Rogue Server - Welcome back to Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards! Today's award is for the Best MMO Rogue Server, which was awarded to City of Heroes' Homecoming servers last year. Readers will…
MassivelyOP’s 2022 Awards: Most Underrated MMO - Welcome once again to Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards. Every year, we poll our writers on the best and worst MMOs, stories, studios, and trends and assign awards to the…

