MMO Week in Review: Blue Protocol, Blizzard, and the Black Desert ball

Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards played host to a number of big announcements for MMO fans this week, including the news that Amazon is launching Blue Protocol in the west next year and Diablo IV is on track to launch in June, plus we’ve got our eye on Nightingale, Wayfinder, and Dune Awakening.

Meanwhile, the FTC is moving to block the Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard as over at Microsoft workers under the ZeniMax banner prepare to form a union. And MOP’s own Carlo Lacsina has been reporting back from Black Desert’s Calpheon Ball this weekend with a first look at the game’s new characters and map.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS