Sea of Thieves’ latest LTA, The Rogue’s Legacy, tasks players with breaking a pirate curse

Pirates and treasure-borne curses go together like pirates and an extremely weird British brogue, so it’s perhaps not surprising that Sea of Thieves is leaning into the trope with its next limited-time adventure. After all, it’s hard to knock the classics once in a while.

The Rogue’s Legacy will ask players to find the cure for a skeletal curse that’s afflicting Tasha, which was spawned by Captain Briggsy’s actions. This adventure further appears to lean into classic SOT gameplay as players are asked to follow clues, trace Briggsy’s memories, and complete a treasure hunt. The adventure is on now and will be available to players until December 22nd.

