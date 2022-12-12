Among Us’ latest update brings hide and seek, pettable pets, a chicken nugget friend, and connection issues

There’s still plenty of imposter versus crewmate gameplay to be had in the Hide n Seek game mode added to Among Us, but things are a lot more faster-paced, as crewmates have to complete tasks to run down a ticking clock and imposters have to slaughter everyone ASAP. The mode has other features like a danger meter that lets crew players know when an imposter is close, and a final hide segment at the end of a match where the imposter is powered up and can better track down others with a special seek map and directional pinging.

Of course, there are more features included in the update, such as the ability to pet followers, new pets to get including an ambulatory chicken nugget, new game filtering options to help players narrow down the kinds of matches they’re looking for, and a whole slew of new cosmetics, many of which can be bought with beans.

Overall reception to the update appears to be generally pretty sunny – lots of people love chicken nugget – but there have been reports on Reddit and Twitter of “chaotic” glitching, multiple disconnection errors, and at least one person who’s kind of mad people are playing the new mode so much. The devs are referring players experiencing problems to its help desk.

