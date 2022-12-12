Champions Online kicks off its festive winter event, preps costume contest in honor of Kevin Conroy

Sure, the winter event happening in Champions Online is precisely the same as last year, and that probably can strike as a bit boring, but then again this is the season for traditions. After all, super-powered crime doesn’t sleep at Christmas.

While the contents of this year’s event aren’t particularly new for this first week (players are once more tasked with finding presents and gathering Winter Charms to turn in for goodies at the Toymaker’s Apprentice), the cosmetics on offer are, including some glacial and fractal bodysuit styles and a spiffy-looking collar costume piece. Of course, future weeks for the event promise more goodies and more activities, but the season of Christmas is back for another year otherwise.

In other CO news, this Friday, December 16th, will see another official costume contest kick off, this time themed around honoring the life of actor Kevin Conroy. More information is promised soon, but the announcement is asking players to “bring [their] best tribute to the man that shaped so many of our childhoods.”

Champions! Next week, December 16th, at 4:30 PT, we will be having a Costume Contest in honor of the late, great Kevin Conroy. Bring your best tribute to the man that shaped so many of our childhoods. More details to come, soon. pic.twitter.com/jgjl7jV2aE — Champions Online (@ChampionsFFA) December 9, 2022