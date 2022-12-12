Temtem’s first event post-launch ushers in the joy of Winterfest

‘Tis the season for all sorts of holiday events to break out in MMORPGs, and critter-collecting Temtem doesn’t want to be left out in the cold this year. The team announced that the game’s first-ever event, Winterfest, kicked off this week.

The Christmas event promises to keep players on their toes: “You will see a series of challenges that will remain static and not change for the duration of the event. Completing these challenges will grant you points, and achieving certain thresholds of points will net you rewards. Points don’t get spent, so to speak, so don’t worry about claiming those rewards as you reach them.”

Some of the rewards players can earn during Winterfest include a cosmetic hat, holiday spray, Christmas furniture, an emote, a seal, and a banner.

Temtem’s been quite busy this month, as it also released Update 1.2 with a new battle pass, ranked play changes, and in-game tournament.