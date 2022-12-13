Black Desert doubles up on new classes with a twin-sane update

At Calpheon Ball in LA this past weekend, Pearl Abyss revealed the next big thing for Black Desert: a pair of twinned classes that are heading to different versions of the game. While the light twin Maegu arrives on Black Desert Mobile today, her younger sister Woosa is arriving on console and PC tomorrow.

Woosa is definitely the studio’s favorite : “Dressed in traditional Korean attire exemplifying her roots in the new region Land of the Morning Light, her gentle, deceiving appearance is contrasted by a tough-as-nails inner persona. Woosa harnesses the power of ancient Taoist sorcery, enabling her to conjure powerful elemental attacks and spells using her magical fan.”

Past the arrival of these classes, Black Desert harbors ambitious plans for 2023. The next big update is Land of the Morning Light, a patch that will open up a brand-new region in the game that’s full of ancient myths garnered from all corners of the globe. PC and console players will also get Maegu in early January.

