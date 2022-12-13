Neverwinter’s Festival of Simril holiday event returns on December 15, offers a baby displacer beast

While the game is called Neverwinter, it’s also not going to be NeverChristmas. The Winter Festival of Simril is making its way back to the MMORPG this Thursday, December 15th, until Thursday, January 5th, with all of the wintery goodness you could ever want despite the game’s name.

The actual event itself is the same as previous years, with players being invited to the village of Twilight Tor for sled races, ice fishing, and monster fighting, though this year’s event promises hungrier fish and four new vanity pets from the ice fishing activity. What will not be back is the Simril lightcrafting profession, though players can go to an NPC to perform the old lightcrafting tasks for the same (or less) material cost.

Naturally, there are seasonal goodies on offer, including new things like a baby displacer beast companion and a frozen gorgon mount along with some returning goodies. The post does note that most of the rewards from events past, like the Winter Fox companion and the Winter Flail Snail, are being stuffed into the cash shop, but there are still reasons to enjoy the season regardless.