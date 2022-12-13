World of Warships sends you to fight a team of enemy Santas in this year’s winter holiday event

The true spirit of Christmas, as we all know from innumerable holiday specials on the subject, is about giving. Does that include donating several very expensive shells from a warship’s main cannons to another ship hauling presents from Santa Claus? We can only assume so, since World of Warships has structured its entire holiday event around precisely that. Players join one of two opposing teams, one for the Santa from the North Pole and the other from the South Pole Santa, and both sides fight it out to see who is able to actually deliver their presents.

Yes, we know there’s no Santa at the South Pole, but that’s not even the strangest element of this event’s fiction. Let it go.

Players will also earn resources for playing as ships at Tier V or above, along with a variety of additional rewards and objectives for things to build during the holiday event. Add in a new battle pass and there’s plenty of rewards flowing toward players to at least help you feel stylish as you open fire on the enemy team of gift-givers. You know, before the thematic dissonance really hits.