Aion celebrates the season with a Winter Park for EU players and item-filled meal kits for NA fans

It’s time to celebrate the festive season in Aion EU, and that means it’s time once more for the MMORPG to open a special location for the season known as the Winter Park. It’s not the most imaginative of names, but it certainly is perfect for the holiday, with activities like races, ice sculpture creation, and regular fights against the Winter Park Queen.

Naturally, taking on these activities (as well as logging in) will net a related currency, which can then be used to purchase consumables or costumes. In addition, the capital cities of the game’s two factions are dressed up in new holiday decor, and monsters in Gelkmaros and Inggison will see an increased chance at rare loot drops. The Winter Park will be open between now and January 4th, while extra loot drops will run from December 21st to January 4th.

The season isn’t being missed by Aion NA either, as our version of the MMORPG gets a pair of smaller seasonal events. Players can collect snowball currency from various activities, which can then be enchanted in the hopes of getting additional currency to purchase goodies; and they can craft meal kits that are filled with a whole bunch of cosmetics and boost items. Doing both activities requires the completion of a few steps, so check the link above for all of the salient details. The seasonal content itself runs between now and January 4th.