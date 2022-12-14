Embers Adrift reports ‘stable’ server performance, says there’s no camping mobs allowed

The battle against memory leaks and oversized patches in Embers Adrift continues, but the devs did report one victory this week. Stormhaven Studios said that the recent memory upgrade resulted in “stable” server performance that fended off any unnecessary restarts.

A December 13th patch fixed several bugs in the game, added a toggle for camera collision smoothing, and overhauled emberdrift spawning: “They are now guaranteed to be up 100% of the time. The entrances will still migrate around the map, but they will exist (they never despawn, only move). We have also migrated two Emberdrifts from Northreach to Meadowlands.”

Stormhaven did repost its code of conduct, warning players of unacceptable behavior. This includes training mobs on other players, stealing tagged mobs, toxic chat, and disrespecting devs in-game. Also, there’s no such thing as “dibs” in this MMO.

“Stormhaven Studios does not recognize ‘camps,’ only tags,” the studio posted. “If another group comes to your location, or you arrive somewhere and another group is already there, then you should discuss how to handle the situation.”

Finally, Embers held a mandrake attack event this past Sunday.