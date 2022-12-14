Final Fantasy XI’s December update is here along with a discount and return campaign

The bad news for Final Fantasy XI players is that the story content originally planned for this version update was delayed until January 2023, so this month will rely instead on the new Ambuscade content and Odyssey adjustments. On the plus side, the developers have also explained these changes in the latest digest, along with a thread for players to argue over whether or not the developers are balancing the game in the correct fashion. Some things never change.

Still, does seeing all of this make you really want to get back into the game? We can’t blame you, and the title is even offering up a campaign to welcome returning and lapsed players back into the fold. And if that catches your interest… well, it’s not so hard to dive into the game after that with discounts on the game and server transfers, to boot. They want you back and they’re trying to entice you. It is not subtle.