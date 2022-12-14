Lord of the Rings Online continues to fine-tune its delving system

One of Lord of the Rings Online’s newest game features is still very much under construction as the studio tries to fine-tune the sweet spot for delvings. The mission difficulty system gets quite a few adjustments with today’s Update 34.1.1, including fixing lingering delving stones, changing some of the negative buffs, and updating many of the system’s icons.

The patch included a few other adjustments, such as lowering the minimum level to use a certain healing potion, allowing PvMP players to interact with game objects while marching, and opening the new Sarch Vorn dungeon to pre-level 140 players. It also restored the water effects that were weirdly stripped from the game world in Update 34.

In other LOTRO news, Senior Worldbuilder Matt “Scenario” Elliot is taking players on a guided behind-the-scenes tour of the Dale-lands today on Twitch.