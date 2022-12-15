Albion Online adds player anonymity in the Mists, promises Roads of Avalon improvements

While some MMOs treat a content update as a self-contained module, Albion Online’s recent Beyond the Veil drop is proving to have a life cycle of its very own. The dev team reported that it’s got two more patches in the works to build upon Beyond the Veil’s content, not to mention some additional tweaks that went into the game earlier this week.

“Over the past few weeks and continuing on into Patch 2, we’ve been steadily increasing the rewards and tuning the content included in Beyond the Veil,” the team said. Some of these current changes include player anonymity in the Mists, better chances of finding higher tier zones, and increased money and loot bonuses.

There are many other improvements in the works, such as higher raid zone connectivity, upgraded chest spawns, and an overall commitment to making Roads of Avalon far better than it is now.

“While our original intention was to drive the Roads of Avalon more toward a group focus, studying how the Roads have been played both before and after the update has led us to question this intention,” said the team. “Our new focus will be to improve upon the Roads of Avalon universally in order to improve the experience for all ranges of group sizes (including solo players).”