ArcheAge has opened yet another fresh start server as of today

Yet another round of fresh start server play is live for Kakao’s western version of ArcheAge as of today. “For those looking to start over in a world yet to be inhabited by ArcheAge players, a banquet of rewards and updated content is on offer to mark the occasion,” the studio says.

“Unique benefits will be available to new server players and can be found on ArcheAge’s Marketplace, granting them access to useful consumables such as Angel Wing Elixir and Manastorm Crystals. There will also be a number of server exclusive growth benefits to help welcome those more familiar with the beloved MMO title. These boosts will help players unlock level achievement crates and propel them through the Fresh Start ArchePass, granting more fast-paced progression and unlocking an assortment of higher-level and PvP content quicker.”

We do note here that Kakao is also promoting “ArcheAge’s infamous Land Rush” – yes, it said that unironically – which begins two days after Christmas on December 27th. Because rushing to get the best house spots in a video game is the spirit of the season and not, you know, one of the major problems with ArcheAge’s design.

If you actually do want to take part in winter festivities, they went live in the game last week.

🎉 We're celebrating the opening of our Fresh Start server by giving everyone a coupon to get some sweet loot! ✨ Ally`s Wings Crate

🎁 ArcheAge: REWR-ITEU-RLEG-ACY1

🎁 ArcheAge: Unchained: REWR-ITEU-RLEG-ACY2 Coupon valid until March 01. 23:

🔗 https://t.co/7iLoRpa7Nc pic.twitter.com/domBSoVl6M — ArcheAge (@ArcheAge_MMO) December 15, 2022