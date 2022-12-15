EVE Online brings back the Winter Nexus event today

“My friends,” you ask your corporation in EVE Online, “what is the real meaning of Christmas?” And to that they all laugh, because Santa’s corporation (North Pole Industrial Manufacturing & Gift Concern) was destroyed in a war with a corporation like 30 years ago. What you have now is Winter Nexus, and the true meaning of that is getting new frost-themed SKINs for your ship while taking advantage of ice storms in space to earn great mining and combat rewards. Enriching yourself is the true meaning of Winter Nexus.

It is also the true meaning of every other time in EVE Online, to be fair.

Players will have a variety of other activities to take part in during the Winter Nexus period, including seasonal challenges providing more rewards for taking part and a special holiday-focused Abyssal Proving Ground for players to enjoy. Add in some other recent winter improvements and there’s every reason to deck the halls with the trophies taken from opposing vessels (assuming said trophies provide a minimum 10% APY).