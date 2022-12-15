Final Fantasy XIV launches its special site for Gods Revel, Lands Tremble

The next patch for Final Fantasy XIV will be arriving at some point next month, although the exact date isn’t known just yet. But you know it’s getting ever closer because the special site for patch 6.3, dubbed Gods Revel, Lands Tremble, has gone live now with some details of what the next major patch will include. And there are screenshots, so you have something to look at even if you’re not keen on reading a paragraph of text about the upcoming challenges.

Our first look confirms that players will indeed be venturing to Garlemald for the MSQ, with the dungeon being a trip to an abandoned village in the Garlean mountains where the art of the Reaper was first practiced. Players will also have access to duty support NPCs through all of the Heavensward MSQ dungeons, and Sophia’s trial returns as an Unreal version for players to challenge. Check out the whole site or just our gallery below if you’re in a rush.