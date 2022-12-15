Guild Wars 2 says that 2022 saw more new players than any year since 2015

It’s been quite the year for Guild Wars 2 — and ArenaNet wants you to know it. The hard-working studio took a moment to reflect back upon all of its accomplishments from this year, including the launch of February’s End of Dragons, the game’s 10th anniversary, and the return of Living World Season 1.

These efforts seemed to have paid off : “This year we’ve already seen more players venture into Tyria for the first time since 2015 — the year we made the base game content playable for free and launched our first expansion, Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns. This has been one of the best years for Guild Wars 2 in recent memory, and we’re eager to keep building on that momentum.”

ArenaNet said that it’s taking a break for the holidays but will be back in early 2023 to talk about Q1 plans, including “new Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons content” and its “long-term vision and plans for the game.”

Guild Wars 2 recently won our award for best new MMO class of 2022.