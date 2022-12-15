Sea of Thieves outlines plans to lessen queue times for its match-made factional PvP fights

One of the marquee features of Sea of Thieves’ eighth season was the addition of factional PvP content, such as a match-made activity that sees crews queue up for a 1v1 fight against an opposing faction’s ship. However, it would appear that queue times for this activity are running long. Luckily Rare is aware of the problem and shared some ideas on what it’s doing to fix it.

The post first opens with explanations on what is causing lengthy queue times, which is thanks to a combination of faction imbalance, low population regions, and the way the game separates players on different servers into smaller “stamps.” The post also clarifies that the game’s skill-based matchmaking systems are not causing queue issues.

As for solutions, the devs are looking into adding same-faction battles as a fallback option and investigating a way to have cross-stamp matchmaking happen. A timeline for when these updates are planned isn’t specifically dated, but the post promises the team is working on it and hopes to have things ready by early 2023.