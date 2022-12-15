Ship of Heroes shows off the 114 preset faces of its character creator

Many MMOs struggle with aesthetic faces for player characters, but in-development superhero MMO Ship of Heroes is tackling the problem head on – pun fully intended. Heroic Games has this week released a dev blog homing in on the character creator it’s been putting through its paces throughout 2022 – specifically, on the 114 preset faces.

“The Ship of Heroes character creator (CCT) offers an amazing depth of customization,” the studio writes. “You can readily create unique characters using face and body morphs, and through a mix-and-match costume system. And now you’ll have access to beautiful presets to start from without losing any of the freedom of the CCT’s morphs. Before, all preset faces were displayed with the same default settings that did not highlight the unique potential of each face. Now the CCT includes 114 distinct head presets with hair, eyes, eyebrows, and lipstick or facial hair, so each one is a unique and interesting person.”

Players will be able to pick a preset and then tweak from there with “the power of morphs” or the randomizers. As part of the blog, Heroic has released all 114 faces on its website and invited players to vote on the best.