Overwatch 2 fixes multiple heroes for Season 2

With the second season of Overwatch 2 in full swing and the competitive scene heating up, Blizzard isn’t waiting for the next big patch day to fine-tune characters that need it. The studio pushed out a hotfix this week to tweak Doomfist, Tracer, Ramattra, Orisa, Ana, and Sojourn.

These either landed on the nerf (Doomfist, Tracer, Kiriko), buff (Orisa, Ramattra, Ana), or mixed (Sojourn) side of the balancing spectrum. Season 2 came out on December 6th with a new battle pass, the Shambali Monastery map, and the introduction of Ramattra as a “tempo tank” who could shift between two forms.

Events either running or imminently coming to the game include Winter Wonderland, Battle for Olympus, and Lunar New Year.

We took some time to assess Season 2 and made some quick changes to improve your experience! 🔥HOTFIXES COMIN’ IN HOT 🔥

👊Doomfist tuned

🤖Ramattra & Orisa buffed

🎯Ana gets some upgrades

🦿Sojourn abilities re-tuned

