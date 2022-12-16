Star Citizen recounts updates made in 2022 and summarizes features of alpha 3.18

It’s just about that time of the year when folks recount 2022, and CIG has done just that in its latest video digest, which looks back at the feature updates made to Star Citizen as well as running down the features due in alpha 3.18, which at last report is still aiming for a December launch.

As one might expect, the retrospective is generally self-congratulatory and effusive, recounting game updates like mining gadgets and ship-to-ship refueling, talking up community events like tournaments and Bar Citizen meet-ups, and calling attention to events such as IAE and the ongoing Luminalia holiday. The video then closes with a feature list being brought in alpha 3.18, like cargo persistence, racetracks for spaceships (and one for buggies), hull scraping features, a new Gen 12 renderer, and more derelicts to find among other things.

We once more point out that Star Citizen has been in what feels like a state of perpetual alpha, to the point that new technologies literally released before the sandbox has moved out of alpha. Still, those who want to look back at the year that was and get a taste of what’s just on the horizon can enjoy the video below.

