Blizzard: So it turns out that after releasing two terrible World of Warcraft expansions back-to-back, we’ve ensured nobody actually trusts us to release another one, and we don’t have nearly as many people coming back.

Me: Don’t forget the harassment, too.

Blizzard: That’s really hurt us, too. Not going to lie.

Me: If only someone had offered you feedback to that effect and told you to do a better job.

Blizzard: Oh, they did. We just ignored all of them because we wanted to believe we were inviolable rock stars.

Me: …right. Like, that was the joke? You didn’t have to answer that.

Blizzard: So we need you to buy copies of Dragonflight to give to your friends, and we’ll give them subscription time when you do that.

Me: Why are you trying to convince me to bribe my friends into playing the game? Do I get any bonus subscription time for already owning the game?

Blizzard: Come on. You already liked it, right?

Me: I thought it had a decent start. You have a ways to go before you earn back good will, and – hey, get away from my search bar!

Blizzard: Send your friends this song, too. Say it’s from me.



Me: You have your own email!

Blizzard: They blocked me.