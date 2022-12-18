Dragon-shooter Century Age of Ashes just added a PvE mode to cap off its first season

When “dragon shooter” Century Age of Ashes launched into free-to-play early access last year, there’s a very good chance you did one of two things: wrote it off because it was strictly PvP, or wrote it off because even our own Not So Massively columnist said it needed a whole lot more work. Well, Playwing has addressed both of those things with its December update, which homes in on new PvE content that is meant to be the capstone of the game’s first season.

“The main piece of content introduced as part of this free event will be the ‘Outbreak’ PvE game mode, where players must band together and defend their base against the assault of horrific enemies born from their very nightmares: the Dwellers. These foes are unrelenting and will continue to push players’ skills and team coordination to their furthest limit with each passing wave. With each onslaught that they successfully survive, Dragoneers will need to prepare thanks to a brand-new Upgrade System – offering buffs and upgrades to their abilities and the base they defend. This new mechanic comes as one of the refreshing ‘roguelike’ elements introduced for the very first time in Century: Age Of Ashes. Alongside it, the AI-controlled swarm of Dwellers will vary in strength, attack types, speeds and more, so Dragoneers will need to keep their wits about them if they want to survive this battle.”

There’s also a time-limited event – The Last Bastion – running through January 18th, plus new dragons, updates for ranked PvP queueing, a new UI, and quality-of-life perks.