MMO Week in Review: Metzen, WoW’s trading post, and the new ESO strategy

World of Warcraft continued making waves all week: Blizzard announced a new trading post feature that doesn’t sound half bad, Chris Metzen returned as a “creative advisor,” and work on a new Chinese publisher apparently continues.

Meanwhile, we checked in on Elite Dangerous, raised eyebrows at Elder Scrolls Online’s dramatic roadmap pivot, and continued our rollout of annual awards and recaps and predictions! Finally, the MassivelyOP Podcast celebrated a milestone this week: We’ve reached 400 podcasts since our relaunch back in 2015!

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
