MultiVersus kicks off a snowball-filled winter event, adds a Game of Thrones map

It’s time to get festive and seasonal in MultiVersus as the latest open beta patch continues to roll out the online brawler’s second season with a new wintertime event, the arrival of a new map, and snowball fights among other things.

The headliner of this patch is the winter event, which will give out login awards and hand out a holiday cookie currency for playing in various modes. These cookies can be used to unlock seasonally appropriate goodies like an emote, an icon, a ringout effect, and a skin for Superman, while login rewards include a Reindog skin and even more cookies. The winter fun can also be experienced in Silly Queue, which introduces throwable snowballs that cover foes in frost.

On top of the seasonal goodness is the Game of Thrones map, with stage walls that will rise and fall over the course of the match. The patch also has some balance adjustments, makes some minor gameplay tweaks, and adds more skins to the cash shop including a Dwayne Johnson variant of the Black Adam character among other things. All of the features both festive and otherwise are in the patch notes. Also, have some music.

The doors to the Throne Room open tomorrow. Try not to lose your head! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/Qm91Rl9y3a — MultiVersus (@multiversus) December 13, 2022