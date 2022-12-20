Camelot Unchained’s December dev blog touts $15M investment as a ‘level up’ for City State Entertainment

Last month’s $15M investment round is high on the mind of Camelot Unchained’s Mark Jacobs, as he opens up the game’s December development report with a lot of exaltation at the fresh infusion of cash and what it means both for City State Entertainment and himself personally.

“With the raise of this money, not only has CSE been given the opportunity to level up our efforts as a company, but it has also allowed me to take a breath and relax. In January, I will begin focusing on what I like to do best, design – and envision how to make CU the game that it needs to be.”

The opening of the blog also again references that CSE has been “hiring like crazy,” specifically highlighting the arrival of a new senior design director who will “focus on Camelot Unchained and help get it out the door.” Meanwhile, the month’s Top Ten-sih list outlines work on the PvPvE extraction feature that was highlighted in September, along with updates to siege ammo, NPC pathfinding, walking, and a long list of bug fixes before closing out with a look at a whole scad of new weapons.