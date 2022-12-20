Final Fantasy XIV prepares for its Live Letter on Friday and a symphonic album sale next year

If you can’t wait for more information regarding Final Fantasy XIV‘s next patch, you won’t have to wait much longer; the game’s next live letter is being held at 6:00 a.m. EST on Friday, offering a second preview of the upcoming patch. As per usual, it will not feature live translation, but the slides will be in both Japanese and English, and you can expect fan translations to be running around almost immediately. On the other hand, if you can wait for more information regarding the patch… well, just keep waiting. You’re fine.

Fortunately for fans of every variety, you don’t need to speak Japanese to get anything out of the game’s upcoming symphonic album featuring the music played during the 2022 orchestral concerts. The album will go on sale April 26th, 2023, with everyone who orders it receiving a code for two in-game orchestrion rolls allowing you to play appropriate songs within your apartment, inn room, island sanctuary, or any other location with an orchestrion. Musical!