Genfanad adds a new quest, new enemies, and new balance fixes

Please be advised that if you collect action figures, you are collecting dolls. Does this mean that you should put your Batman figures, Transformers, or dinosaur toys in pretty dresses? Yes. Does this also mean that the new Genfanad quest added as part of its most recent update does in fact unambiguously involve looking for a Lord’s favorite doll that has gone missing? Maybe. It’s a little ambiguous, but it’s more fun to assume it’s always a doll, so let’s just go with that regardless.

Other additions with this update include the inclusion of new Adult Ice Elementals and balance changes to ensure that monsters give their experience to their killer, forcing you to actually fight what you pull instead of smacking it a couple times and then wandering off. There are also bug fixes, like corrections to items stuck in banks and the fact that players could manipulate attacks by retreating and approaching to unbalance the game. Celebrate with your dolls! Put your dolls on your desk while you play the update, if you’re fond of the game’s nostalgia.

📢 An Upcoming Month of Winter Updates! ⛄✨

For #TrailerTuesday, new quests, enemies, items, and more… take a look at what this week's Update has dropped 🙌https://t.co/rW5dq3LzZr#indiedev #mmorpg #indiegames #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/tK5frczT6O — Genfanad | A Generic Fantasy Adventure | OUT NOW! (@Genfanad) December 13, 2022