Pirate101 and Wizard101 highlight a charity speedrunning event for the holidays

By
Chris Neal
-
    
While the newsletters coming out of both Wizard101 and Pirate101 might be kind of thin in terms of new content is concerned, they both still have something worth noting: a charity speedrunning event that’s going on right now in both MMOs.

From now until January 1st, players are challenged to top the leaderboards of five different speedrun categories, four of which are available to free players. The top three players will earn themselves some juicy piles of Crowns and the top five will be eligible for an additional Crown bonus, and developer KingsIsle will be donating $25 for every player whose run beats the last-place run on each category leaderboard to Games Done Quick, which will use its January 8th AGDQ event to benefit the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Otherwise, both newsletters talk up player-made guides, videos, and fanart, and Wiz101 once more calls attention to its recent Novus update – and the monstrology update this week.

sources: Wizard101 newsletter, Pirate101 newsletter
