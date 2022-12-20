World of Warcraft takes a nerf hammer to Mythic dungeons while preparing for dungeon and arena invitationals

The weekly reset has returned in World of Warcraft, and that means that players going through Mythic+ keystones and raids have plenty to do. The first wing of Vault of the Incarnates is live now for raid finder players, for example. But if you’ve been pushing keystones, you’ll have a much easier time this week, as the designers have opted to go through the tuning of Mythic dungeons with a hammer. Lower damage? Lowered health? Slower ability casts? Outright removed trash abilities? They’re all here.

Well, the removed abilities aren’t there any more; that’s the point, it’s a metaphor.

Of course, WoW’s developers are eager to let you know that even as they smash bits of tuning in those dungeons, you should totally watch a bunch of selected players go through those dungeons to see who can do so the fastest. Yes, the Mythic Dungeon Invitational is returning along with the Arena World Championship, so you should catch up on all the details if you think your team of elite dungeon runners/PvP diehards have what it takes to claim the title. Or if you just want to watch that art of deciding who gets to be in the championship as a competition unto itself.