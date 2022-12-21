Fallout 76 posts a retrospective for updates and player stats

It’s been another year in Appalachia for Fallout 76 players, and it’s been an eventful one at that. Naturally, the team behind the game has opted to celebrate a little bit by taking a look back at the year that was, touring through all of the game’s updates and the various features that expanded the scope of the game, changed the nature of how people engaged with the region, and even ultimately ventured beyond the boundaries of the region to explore new areas altogether.

Even if you don’t really feel like looking back at the updates that occurred during the year, the team has assembled a full infographic for the past 365 days that tracks more than 13 million players, more than 9 million daily ops completed, and more than 48 billion caps spent at player shops. That’s a lot of bottle caps. Check out the full graphic just below, and heck, why not take that annual retrospective tour? It won’t hurt.